Police in Sant Kabir Nagar are investigating the suspicious death of a 15-year-old girl, Priya Gond, found hanging from a tree on Sunday, as her family alleges murder.

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Key Points A 15-year-old girl, Priya Gond, was found hanging from a tree in a village in Sant Kabir Nagar on Sunday.

She had been reported missing since Saturday evening from Sani Chara Purvi village.

Police discovered her body on Sunday morning with a saree tied around her neck.

The family members have expressed strong suspicion of murder, prompting a police investigation.

The incident led to the cancellation of a family wedding ceremony scheduled for Sunday.

The body of a 15-year-old girl was in Sunday found hanging from a tree in a village here, police said.

Investigation Underway In Teen's Death

The deceased, identified as Priya Gond, daughter of Raghu Gond, was a resident of Sani Chara Purvi village under the Mahuli police station area.

She had been missing since Saturday evening, Circle Officer Amit Kumar said.

Police received information on Sunday morning that the girl's body was hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village, with a saree tied around her neck.

A police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The family members have expressed suspicion of murder, Kumar said, adding that the matter was being investigated and further action would be taken after receiving the post-mortem report.

The incident plunged the family into mourning as preparations were underway for the wedding of the girl's cousin. The haldi ceremony was scheduled for Sunday but was cancelled following the discovery of her body.