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Family Feud Ends In Tragedy: Teen Girl Killed By Sister-In-Law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 08:49 IST

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A tragic family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district led to the alleged beating death of a 17-year-old girl by her sister-in-law, prompting a police investigation and arrest.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl, Jyoti Kumari, was allegedly beaten to death by her sister-in-law, Manu, in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The fatal incident occurred during a family dispute in Nagla Chaube village, Sahawar area.
  • The accused, Manu, reportedly struck Jyoti multiple times on the head with a stick.
  • Police have taken Manu into custody and are conducting an investigation, awaiting the post-mortem report.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her sister-in-law during a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said on Thursday.

Family Dispute Turns Fatal In Kasganj

The incident took place in Nagla Chaube village in the Sahawar area on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Jyoti Kumari, sustained serious injuries in the alleged assault.

 

According to police, Jyoti had an argument with her sister-in-law, Manu, the wife of her brother Anand Kumar, over a family matter. The dispute escalated into violence, during which Manu struck Jyoti multiple times on the head with a stick.

Family members and villagers rushed the girl to the Community Health Centre in Sahawar, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh inspected the scene and questioned the accused woman, family members, and local residents as part of the investigation. Manu has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Police said the victim's father, Dinesh Chandra, is posted as a Home Guard at the main intersection in Sahawar town. He was on duty when the incident occurred.

The SP said further legal action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and other evidence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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