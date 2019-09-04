News
Teen dies in Srinagar, restrictions reimposed

Teen dies in Srinagar, restrictions reimposed

September 04, 2019 13:42 IST

A Kashmiri teen who was injured in clashes with security forces last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city, officials said.

Asrar Ahmed Khan, 18, was part of a mob holding protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into two union territories, they said.

 

Restrictions were reimposed in Downtown Srinagar and parts of the Civil Lines area as a precautionary measure.

Khan, a resident of Ilahibagh in Soura who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, battled his injuries for almost a month and died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

"He did not have any bullet injuries," a senior police official said.

