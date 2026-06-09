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Juvenile Detained, Stolen Cash Recovered In Palghar Housebreaking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 09:57 IST

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Palghar police have successfully apprehended a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with a housebreaking incident, recovering Rs 3 lakh in stolen cash and other valuables, highlighting effective crime detection in Maharashtra.

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy was detained by Palghar police for a housebreaking case.
  • Police recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, and a bag from the juvenile's possession.
  • The housebreaking incident occurred on June 5 in Karajgaon, Talasari, when the owner was away.
  • CCTV footage and further inputs aided the police in apprehending the juvenile on Sunday.
  • The detained juvenile has been lodged at a remand home following his apprehension.

Police have detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with a housebreaking case in Maharashtra's Palghar district and recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash from him, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigation Leads To Juvenile Apprehension

The incident occurred at Karajgaon in Talasari on June 5 when the house owner went to his shop.

 

On returning home, he found the rear door of the house broken and Rs 3 lakh in cash missing from a cupboard, an official from Talasari police station said.

Following his complaint, the police examined CCTV footage of the area and based on further inputs, they apprehended a juvenile on Sunday, he said.

"We recovered the stolen Rs 3 lakh cash, a mobile phone valued at Rs 10,000 and a bag of Rs 500 from his possession," the official said.

The juvenile has been lodged at a remand home, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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