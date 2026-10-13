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Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad After Jumping From 30th Floor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 12:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 29-year-old Bengaluru software employee tragically died by suicide in Hyderabad on Monday night after jumping from the 30th floor of an apartment complex, leaving behind a note.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old software employee allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad on Monday night.
  • The incident occurred in the Nanakramguda area, where he jumped from the 30th floor of an apartment complex.
  • The deceased, identified as Bharat, worked in Bengaluru and was visiting a friend in Hyderabad.
  • Police recovered a suicide note in which he apologised to his parents, but the motive was not specified.
  • A case has been registered, and an investigation was on, police said on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old software employee allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 30th floor of an apartment complex here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Nanakramguda area on Monday night, and he died on the spot.

 

The deceased, identified as Bharat, who worked in an IT firm in Bengaluru, came to Hyderabad to meet his friend and stayed in his apartment, an official at Gachibowli Police Station said.

Police recovered a "suicide" note purportedly written by him in which he apologised to his parents, though the note did not specify the exact reason to end his life, the official further said.

A case was registered and further investigation was on.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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