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Home  » News » Fire Causes Google Cloud Outage In Key Indian Metros

Fire Causes Google Cloud Outage In Key Indian Metros

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 11:38 IST

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Google Cloud services are facing significant network disruptions and elevated latency across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, following a fire at a third-party data centre facility.

Google Cloud

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • Google Cloud services are experiencing network disruptions and high latency in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.
  • A fire at a third-party data centre in Delhi caused an emergency power shutdown, isolating a local Point of Presence (POP).
  • Reduced network capacity and rerouted traffic have led to intermittent latency spikes across Indian metros.
  • Google is actively investigating additional traffic mitigations and peering augmentation to resolve the issues.
  • Customers may face elevated latency and non-optimal routing until the affected facility is fully restored.

Google Cloud services in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, are experiencing network disruptions and elevated latency following a fire at a third-party data centre facility in the national capital.

The fire necessitated an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment, which isolated a local Point of Presence (POP) in Delhi and reduced available network capacity in the metro area, according to an update on the Google Cloud Service Health dashboard. The incident began late Tuesday night.

 

Google Cloud Addresses Network Issues

"Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing intermittent periods of elevated latency and possible packet loss," the company stated.

To address the reduced local serving capabilities, Google said it has rerouted significant traffic from the impacted facility in Delhi. However, this has led to intermittent latency spikes as demand is exceeding capacity across Indian metros and regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

"We are investigating additional traffic mitigations and Internet Edge peering augmentation to alleviate the latency issues affecting our customers. Customers may experience slightly elevated latency and non-optimal network routing into Google Cloud until the affected facility is fully restored," Google said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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