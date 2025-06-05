HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance, holds talks on critical issues

Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance, holds talks on critical issues

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 05, 2025 23:08 IST

x

A multi-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met US Vice President J D Vance and had "comprehensive" discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation.

IMAGE: All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets US Vice President JD Vance, in Washington, DC, June 5, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Shashi Tharoor on X

"Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation," Tharoor said in a post on X.

"We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds. #IndiaUS #Diplomacy #StrategicPartnership, Tharoor added.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said that the all-party parliamentary delegation led by Tharoor called on Vice President Vance this morning.

"The conversation focused on strengthening the India-US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," it added.

India's former ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu, said they had "an excellent, comprehensive, constructive & productive interaction indeed."

Vance and his family were in India in April when the Pahalgam attack took place.

The delegation has travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before arriving in Washington for the final leg of the tour to convey India's stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Other members of the team are MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and India's former ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh in Washington, DC
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US Congressmen back India's right to respond to terrorism
US Congressmen back India's right to respond to terrorism
Tharoor Vs Bhutto: India-Pak delegations to face off in US
Tharoor Vs Bhutto: India-Pak delegations to face off in US
Piyush Goyal on ongoing talks for trade pact with US
Piyush Goyal on ongoing talks for trade pact with US
India can speak all languages that Pakistanis speak: Tharoor
India can speak all languages that Pakistanis speak: Tharoor
Hope India's response won't...: Vance on Pahalgam attack
Hope India's response won't...: Vance on Pahalgam attack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Gajar Halwas Yum Enough For Shukla To Take To Space

webstory image 2

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 3

7 Ways India Is Protecting The Environment

VIDEOS

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph0:30

Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai after IPL triumph

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming 3:14

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!1:15

Apoorva Makhija looks gorgeous!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD