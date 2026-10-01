Cambridge Report Urges Teacher Involvement In Shaping India's AI Education Policy

A new report from Cambridge University Press & Assessment stresses the vital role of teachers in shaping India's artificial intelligence education policy, advocating for their active involvement in developing practical and effective AI integration strategies for schools.

Key Points Indian policymakers should collaborate closely with teachers to develop effective AI education policies.

Investment in teacher professional learning is crucial for educators to effectively use and critically engage with AI tools.

Teachers and learners worldwide should contribute to the design and evaluation of GenAI tools to ensure policies are practical.

The report advocates for embedding critical AI literacy in the curriculum and prioritising human-centred educational outcomes.

Ethical use, robust safeguards, and equitable access to high-quality AI tools are essential recommendations for schools.

Policymakers in India should work closely with teachers to shape policy for the artificial intelligence (AI) age in schools, concludes a new UK academic report on Thursday.

Cambridge University Press & Assessment's 'Shaping AI Policy and Practice in English Language Teaching' found the need to build on initial efforts to prioritise investment in teacher professional learning to ensure educators can effectively use AI in their classrooms and critically engage with tools.

Crucially, the analysis recommends that teachers and learners worldwide should contribute to the design, procurement, implementation and evaluation of GenAI tools so that policy is grounded in classroom realities.

Empowering Educators In AI Integration

"Policymaking has often struggled to keep pace with the rapid rate of technological change, but teachers have had to adapt," said Dr Evelina Galaczi, Director of Research English, Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

"This has led to gulfs in knowledge, and an inconsistent approach to AI education and adoption. As often happens, it has become the quiet responsibility of teachers in India and worldwide to develop the practical knowledge of what responsible AI integration actually looks like," she said.

"Teachers who are already successfully experimenting with AI in their classrooms are prioritising professional judgement, human-centred practices and critical AI literacy. By following this lead, we can ensure AI becomes an effective and responsibly applied tool for teaching and learning, not a crutch for learning shortcuts," added Galaczi.

The new report draws on the best practices of English language teachers from around the world who have been early adopters of GenAI, as well as earlier Cambridge research on AI and teacher use, seeking to bring structure to an often-disjointed approach to AI use and adoption.

Key Principles For Effective AI In Schools

The findings suggest many teachers globally are navigating AI, but in a vacuum, often without clear direction. Teachers' number one concern is how to support students to become AI-ready to critically analyse AI outputs, proactively question their accuracy, and skilfully use GenAI as a tool to support, rather than shortcut, learning.

Cambridge University Press & Assessment is a department of the world-leading university that combines academic publishing and global assessment services. In its latest report, it set out eight key principles for harnessing AI effectively in schools, including involving teachers and learners in AI governance.

To embed critical AI literacy as a curriculum expectation, reform curriculum and assessment frameworks, prioritise human-centred educational outcomes, build trust through ethical use and robust safeguards, protect teacher agency and professional judgement, and ensure equitable access to high-quality tools are among its other key recommendations.