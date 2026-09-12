Why Teachers Should Embrace AI To Become Gurus

Leading educationists are advocating for teachers to proactively embrace artificial intelligence as a powerful tool to elevate their teaching methods and inspire students, rather than viewing AI as a threat to their profession.

Key Points Educationist Dinesh Singh urges teachers to embrace AI to enhance their role and become "gurus" rather than fearing technological replacement.

The future of education involves humans effectively collaborating with machines, not competing against them, according to Shishir Jaipuria.

While AI can accelerate learning, teachers remain indispensable for inspiring students and fostering a valuable learning environment.

The STTAR Global Education Conference focused on leveraging human intelligence in the AI era, addressing the evolving role of educators.

Leaders stressed the need for educators to adapt to changing school education requirements in an AI-enabled world.

Teachers must shed their inhibitions, embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and use it to enhance their role rather than fear being replaced by technology, said Padma Shri awardee educationist Dinesh Singh.

Singh, former vice chancellor of Delhi University and Chancellor of K R Mangalam University, made the comments while addressing educators at the 4th STTAR Global Education Conference. "Stop being a mundane teacher. Use AI to elevate yourself to the level of a guru," Singh told the gathering. Urging teachers to let go of their ego, he said they should not hesitate to admit when they do not know something.

Embracing AI For Educational Advancement

Singh was conferred "Shiksha Garima Puraskar" during the inaugural ceremony of the daylong conference held at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad. Organised by Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), the conference brought together education leaders, policymakers, academics, technology experts, career counsellors and educators from across India to deliberate on the theme "Leveraging Human Intelligence in the Era of AI".

Shishir Jaipuria, chairman, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said the future of education would not be defined by competition between humans and machines, but by the ability of people to work effectively with technology. "The future is not going to be about human competition with machines. It belongs to humans who know how to work with machines," Jaipuria said.

Teachers' Enduring Role In An AI World

He stressed that while technology could accelerate the learning process, teachers remained central to inspiring students. "Technology may accelerate learning. Only teachers can inspire it. And that requires us to rethink what we value in our institutions," he said. Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, stressed the changing needs of school education in an AI-enabled world.

The conference featured three panel discussions examining some of the key questions confronting education in the AI era. The discussions brought together education leaders from diverse institutions and explored the changing role of teachers, the evolving learning environment and the need to balance technological advancement with human intelligence.