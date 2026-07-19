Teacher suspended after child locked inside classroom in UP

A primary school assistant teacher in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, faces suspension after a Class 2 student was inadvertently locked inside a classroom, sparking concerns over child safety in educational institutions.

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Key Points A Class 2 student was accidentally locked inside a primary school classroom in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Assistant teacher Krishna Kumari has been suspended following an inquiry into the incident.

The distressing situation came to light after a video of the child inside the locked classroom went viral.

Villagers alerted school staff, who returned to free the child after approximately 90 minutes.

A Block Education Officer is conducting a detailed probe into the negligence.

A Class 2 student was inadvertently locked up inside a classroom at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, leading to the suspension of an assistant teacher responsible for the error, an official said on Sunday.

District Basic Education Officer Sameer has suspended assistant teacher Krishna Kumari in connection with the incident that took place on Friday at a primary school in the Banpurva area of Pariyanv gram panchayat under Sirkoni block of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, the official said.

Inquiry Initiated After Viral Video

Block Education Officer of Mungra Badshahpur has been appointed to probe the incident, he said.

On Friday, a video circulated on social media platforms showing the student locked up inside the classroom, appearing helpless as he was seen through the window.

It was discovered that the school staff had unwittingly left him locked inside and departed.

Upon seeing the crying child, villagers rang up the school staff, who returned after about an hour-and-a-half, unlocked the door and brought him out. The child's parents had also arrived at the school.

Following the surfacing of the video, the district basic education officer sought an immediate report from Sirkoni block education officer Amresh Singh.

The BEO's inquiry established that the student was locked inside the classroom on Friday, and held assistant teacher Krishna Kumari responsible for the lapse.

She was suspended with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, Krishna Kumari will be attached to the Upper Primary School in Pariyanv.

The BEO has been directed to complete the inquiry in a fair and time-bound manner and submit a report.