Partner Attacks Teacher On Bail In MDMA Case Near Police Station

A teacher out on bail in an MDMA peddling case was allegedly stabbed by her partner near the Vadakara police station in Kerala, highlighting a shocking incident of violence during a routine bail compliance visit.

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Key Points A teacher, Keerthana K C, accused in an MDMA peddling case, was stabbed by her partner Vineesh.

The attack occurred near Vadakara police station while Keerthana was complying with bail conditions.

Keerthana sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Her partner, Vineesh, was immediately taken into police custody following the incident.

Keerthana was the second accused in the Vadakara MDMA case involving three teachers.

A teacher who was arrested in connection with an MDMA peddling case was allegedly stabbed by her partner near the Vadakara police station here on Saturday, police said.

Keerthana K C, one of the three teachers arrested in the MDMA peddling case, had reached the police station to comply with a bail condition requiring her to report and sign there twice a week, police said.

Details Of The Attack

According to police, her partner Vineesh allegedly attacked her with a knife near the entrance to the police station compound when she arrived there on Saturday morning as directed by the court.

Keerthana, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was taken to Vadakara Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, officials said.

Police took Vineesh into custody immediately after the attack and moved him inside the station.

The Vadakara MDMA case involved three teachers-Keerthana, Kavya and Neeshma.

Keerthana, a teacher at Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC), was the second accused in the case.

The High Court granted bail to Keerthana last week.

Kavya was granted bail on Friday but is yet to be released from Kozhikode Sub Jail. She is expected to be released after completing the necessary formalities on Saturday.

The exact reason for the attack is not yet clear, police said.

Vineesh had been living with Keerthana, but the two were not legally married, according to information available.