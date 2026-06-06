Teacher Duped Of Gold, Cash After Marriage, Job Promise

Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have booked a man for allegedly defrauding a teacher of cash and gold under the guise of marriage and a lucrative job in Dubai, while also attempting to force religious conversion.

Key Points A man was booked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly cheating a teacher of cash and gold.

The accused promised marriage, a job in Dubai, and attempted to coerce religious conversion.

The victim lost Rs 4.41 lakh in cash and gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.8 lakh.

The accused married the victim as per Hindu rituals and guided her through a purported conversion before avoiding contact.

A man was booked in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city for cheating a teacher of cash and gold after promising her marriage and a job in Dubai, police said on Saturday, adding the accused also tried to get the victim to convert to Islam.

Teacher Cheated Of Cash And Gold

The 43-year-old victim, a teacher in a private school in Nakshatrwadi, met accused Hussein Abu Soydan (45) after he joined the same school as a teacher in June 2024, an official said.

"The two became friends, leading to Hussein promising her a job abroad after they both completed their degrees. He entered into a relationship with her by promising marriage and a job in Dubai. He also told her she would need to convert to Islam to go abroad," the official said.

In January this year, he established physical relations with her in a hotel room, and till April repeatedly took money from her for various needs, including Rs 1 lakh via online transfers as well as cash payments totalling Rs 3.41 lakh and also six tolas of gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.8 lakh.

"On April 1, the victim's husband, who worked in Bengaluru, returned home and got to know of his wife's extra marital affair and asked her to leave home. On April 19, Hussein married the victim as per Hindu rituals and later guided her through a purported conversion to Islam. However, from April 25, he began avoiding contact," the official said.

Realising that she had been cheated of cash and gold, the woman approached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has booked Hussein, the official informed.