Jharkhand Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Abducting, Exploiting Minor Student

A school teacher in Jharkhand's Garhwa district faces arrest and charges under the POCSO Act for allegedly abducting and sexually exploiting a minor Class 10 student, highlighting critical concerns about student safety.

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Key Points A school teacher was arrested on Thursday in Jharkhand's Garhwa district for allegedly abducting and sexually exploiting a minor student.

The FIR against Ram Karesh Ram, a 30-year-old high school teacher, was lodged based on a complaint from the minor's uncle.

Police registered the case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

Villagers intercepted the teacher and the Class 10 student on a motorcycle on Wednesday, leading to the teacher's assault before police intervention.

The accused teacher was sent to Garhwa jail, and the minor student has been sent for medical examination and statement recording.

Police arrested a school teacher on Thursday for allegedly abducting and sexually exploiting a minor student in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, an officer said.

Details Of The Allegation

Majhiaon police station officer-in-charge, Amit Kumar, told reporters that an FIR was lodged against Ram Karesh Ram (30), the teacher of a high school, based on a complaint filed by the minor student's uncle. The complaint alleges that the teacher lured away the Class 10 student and sexually exploited her.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

"The accused teacher was arrested on Thursday and sent to Garhwa jail. Meanwhile, the minor student has been sent for a medical examination and to have her statement recorded before the court," the police officer said.

According to the police, the teacher was allegedly taking the student to Garhwa on a motorcycle on Wednesday when villagers intercepted them near Onkhargada. The student was wearing her school uniform. The villagers brought the teacher to Majhiaon, where he was assaulted.

"Upon receiving information, the police took the injured teacher into custody, arranged for his treatment at the Referral Hospital, and subsequently detained him," the officer said.