Odisha Teacher Held For Molesting Class V Student

A 45-year-old teacher in Odisha's Balasore district was arrested on Saturday under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a Class V girl student, sparking concerns over child safety in schools.

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Key Points A 45-year-old teacher was arrested on Saturday in Balasore, Odisha, for allegedly molesting a Class V girl student.

The incident reportedly occurred during lunch break when the teacher called the girl into a classroom.

The accused initially denied the allegations but later admitted to molesting the 10-year-old girl.

A video showing the teacher confessing to the crime went viral on social media.

Police have registered a case against the teacher under sections of the POCSO Act.

A 45-year-old teacher of an upper primary school was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a girl student in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

Teacher Confesses To Crime

The teacher allegedly called the Class V girl into a classroom during lunch break and molested her, a senior officer said.

The accused admitted that he had molested the 10-year-old girl.

"I tender my apology, and this will not be repeated in future," the teacher told reporters while being taken into custody.

Police said the teacher initially rejected the allegation, but later admitted that he committed the crime.

A video in which the accused was seen confessing the crime went viral on social media.

The authenticity of the video could not be verified independently by PTI.

A case has been registered against the accused teacher under sections of the POCSO Act, police said.