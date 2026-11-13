UP Teacher Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of Class 3 Girls

A computer teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has been arrested under the stringent POCSO Act following allegations of molesting minor girl students during a computer class, raising serious concerns about child safety in schools.

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Key Points A computer teacher in Bareilly, Ayush Sharma, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting Class 3 minor girl students.

The alleged incidents occurred during computer classes at an English-medium school in the Baheri police station area.

Students informed their family members about the teacher's alleged conduct after returning home from school.

Parents complained to the school principal, leading to the teacher's removal, and subsequently lodged a police complaint.

Police registered a case against Sharma under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

A computer teacher at an English-medium school in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has been arrested for allegedly molesting several minor girl students of Class 3 during a computer class, police said on Friday.

Teacher Arrested Under POCSO Act

The accused, identified as Ayush Sharma, a resident of Mahadevpuram locality, was arrested and sent to jail after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Singh said the alleged incident took place during a computer class at the school in the Baheri police station area.

The students informed their family members about the teacher's alleged conduct after returning home from school. Their parents subsequently approached the school principal and complained about the incident, following which the accused teacher was removed from the school, police said.

The parents later lodged a complaint with the police. After examining the complaint, police registered a case against Sharma under the POCSO Act and arrested him, Singh said.