Government Teacher Held For Securing Job With Forged Disability Certificate

A government school teacher in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, has been arrested for allegedly securing his job 12 years ago using a fraudulent disability certificate, as authorities intensify efforts to combat government job scams involving forged documents.

Key Points A government teacher, Bane Singh, was arrested in Jhalawar for using a fraudulent disability certificate to secure his job 12 years ago.

The arrest is part of a special campaign by the Special Operations Group (SOG) to identify and prosecute individuals who obtained government jobs with forged disability documents.

Medical reassessment revealed Bane Singh claimed 42% locomotor disability but had only 6%, making him ineligible for the quota.

Another accused, Yogesh Kumar, also found to have used a fake hearing impairment certificate, is currently absconding.

Police are verifying original certificates and appointment records as part of the ongoing investigation into the widespread fraud.

A 35-year-old man, working as a government school teacher for 12 years, was arrested by the Jhalawar Police for allegedly securing his job using a fraudulent disability certificate.

The accused, identified as Bane Singh, was presented in court on Thursday, where he was remanded to three days of police custody for interrogation. Bane Singh has been employed as a mathematics teacher at the Swami Vivekanand Government Model School in Bakani, Jhalawar district.

Uncovering Disability Certificate Fraud

The action comes as part of a special campaign by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur, aimed at identifying individuals who obtained government jobs through forged disability certificates, according to Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.

Kumar further informed that they received confidential complaints regarding some government employees who allegedly secured jobs under the disability quota using fake certificates. Subsequently, an inquiry was initiated under the supervision of probationary RPS officer Krishna Gopal. The Jhalawar Police and the SOG examined the received complaints and conducted biometric verifications of the accused employees in accordance with prescribed procedures.

Medical Board Exposes Deception

A special medical board was formed at the MBS Hospital and Medical College in Kota to reassess the disability status of the accused employees.

The investigation revealed that while a minimum of 40 per cent disability is required to qualify for reservation benefits under the disability quota, the medical board found that Bane Singh, who had submitted a locomotor disability certificate claiming 42 per cent disability, actually had only 6 per cent disability.

Additionally, another accused, Yogesh Kumar, who presented a 42 per cent hearing impairment certificate, was found to have no disability at all. As a result, both individuals were declared ineligible for benefits under the disability category.

Arrest And Ongoing Investigation

Following the submission of the inquiry report by the Jhalawar Police to the SOG, a case was registered at the Kotwali Police Station, and further investigations were initiated.

During the investigation, police collected and verified records related to the original disability certificates, applications submitted to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, examination results, appointment-related documents, and records of subsequent medical examinations.

The police arrested Bane Singh, a resident of Rakda village in Aklera tehsil of Jhalawar district, currently serving as a senior teacher at the government school, the SP said. Meanwhile, efforts were underway to arrest co-accused Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Bayana in Bharatpur district, who is absconding. Yogesh Kumar, recruited in 2022, was posted as a Level-I teacher at a government upper primary school in Bajarpura, Bhanwanimandi block of Jhalawar district.