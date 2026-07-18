TDP leader, 8 family members arrested over stripping woman in AP

A ruling TDP leader and his family have been arrested in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, following allegations of stripping a woman and assaulting her family over a denied bribe.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was 'deeply disturbed by the incident reported from Guntur. Photograph: @JaiTDP/X

Key Points TDP leader Mallela Venkata Ramana Murthy and eight family members arrested in Guntur.

Accused of stripping a woman and attacking her family for refusing a Rs 10,000 bribe.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident, ordering stringent action.

The accused party functionary is being suspended from all party posts.

Police registered a case under relevant BNS sections for house trespass, assault, and outraging modesty.

A Telugu Desam Party leader and eight of his family members were arrested for allegedly stripping a woman and attacking her family here in Guntur district for denying a bribe of Rs 10,000, a police official said on Saturday.

Mallela Venkata Ramana Murthy (45) is a ward secretary affiliated to the ruling TDP at Nagarampalem in Guntur town.

According to police, Murthy demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a resident, Nageshwar Rao, on July 15. However, Rao declined to pay the bribe, leading to the attack on his wife. 'We filed a case against the accused (Murthy and his family members) and apprehended them last night (Friday). Today, we will produce them in a court,' the official told PTI.

Details Of The Assault And Bribe Demand

On July 15, when Rao was repairing the water bore in front of his house, Murthy arrived and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000, but the former declined as it was his household work being carried out at his personal expense.

Murthy picked up a fight with Rao, but his son came out and took him inside. However, at around 8 pm, Murthy returned along with eight of his relatives and started attacking Rao and others. In the melee, he also stripped Rao's wife, police said.

Later, Rao's family lodged a complaint on July 16, prompting police to book a case under BNS Sections 331 (6), 74, 79, 115 (2) and 118 (1), read with 3 (5). BNS 331 (6) deals with house trespass, 74 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modest of a woman), 115 (2) (any act with the intention to hurt any person) and 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous by dangerous weapons).

Chief Minister Condemns Incident And Orders Action

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was 'deeply disturbed by the incident reported from Guntur.'

'The humiliation of any woman is completely unacceptable and has no place in our society. I have ordered immediate and stringent action. A criminal case has been registered, the accused has been arrested, and the party functionary involved is being suspended,' Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

'My government's commitment is unequivocal: the law will be enforced fairly and firmly, without fear or favour,' he asserted. 'No individual will receive protection on account of political affiliation. Every woman in Andhra Pradesh must have the confidence that her dignity and safety will always be protected,' Naidu added.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh said he had issued directions that the TDP functionary (Murthy) be suspended from all party posts.