TCS employee Nida Khan gets bail in alleged sexual harassment and conversion case

A Nashik court has granted bail to TCS employee Nida Khan, who was arrested two months ago in connection with alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at the company's unit, while her co-accused Danish Shaikh was denied relief.

IMAGE: Nida Khan being produced in a Nashik court. Photograph: ANI Digital

Key Points TCS employee Nida Khan granted bail by a Nashik court in a sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

Co-accused Danish Shaikh was denied bail, with prosecution citing evidence of sexual assault and coercion.

Khan's bail plea was primarily based on her pregnancy.

Allegations include attempts to convert a Scheduled Caste victim and charges under BNS and SC/ST Atrocities Act.

A Special Investigation Team is probing nine similar cases at the TCS Nashik unit, with TCS affirming a zero-tolerance policy.

A local court in Nashik on Monday granted bail to TCS employee Nida Khan in one of the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at the software company's unit at Nashik in north Maharashtra, two months after her arrest.

Additional sessions judge (Nashik Road Court) K G Joshi, who granted bail to Khan, however, refused a similar relief to her co-accused Danish Shaikh.

Bail Plea And Prosecution Arguments

Khan, represented by advocate Rahul Kasliwal, sought bail primarily on the ground that she was pregnant.

Public Prosecutor Vijay Gaikwad, along with victim's lawyers Milind Kurkute and Nitin Pandit, opposed the bail pleas of Khan and Shaikh.

Their contention was that evidence of sexual assault and religious coercion came to the fore during the investigation of the case.

The prosecution submitted that Shaikh gave an an Islamic book and burqa to the victim, a co-worker, with the motive of religious conversion.

All these suggest that the victim was sexually exploited intentionally and efforts for her religious conversion were made, they said.

The prosecution claimed that the accused, despite knowing that the victim was from a Scheduled Caste, attempted to convert her.

Ongoing Investigation And Company Stance

The specific case pertains to the FIR registered by the Deolali Camp police station under the BNS provisions 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc), 65 (sexual harassment) and 299 (outrage religious feelings).

The duo was also been booked under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit in the north Maharashtra city.

After the cases came to light, TCS clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.