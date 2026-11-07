TCS conversion case: AIMIM ex-MP Imtiyaz Jaleel named in chargesheet

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel has been named an accused in a supplementary chargesheet in the high-profile TCS Nashik sexual harassment and religious conversion case, facing allegations of aiding a key absconding accused.

IMAGE: AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Key Points AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel has been named an accused in a supplementary chargesheet in the TCS Nashik sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

Jaleel is accused of assisting Nida Khan, a key accused and former TCS employee, when she was absconding.

The Nashik police SIT found a connection between Jaleel and AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel, who was arrested on August 8 for sheltering Nida Khan.

Jaleel was served a notice under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around a month ago and subsequently appeared for questioning.

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases related to alleged exploitation, forceful conversion attempts, and harassment of female employees at the TCS unit since July 2022.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiyaz Jaleel has been named an accused by the police in a supplementary chargesheet, filed in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case at TCS's Nashik unit, for allegedly helping a key accused when she was absconding.

Allegations Against Jaleel

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of additional sessions judge Amit Kharkar in Nashik on Friday, a lawyer representing one of the victims said.

Jaleel, a former Lok Sabha MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), is accused of helping Nida Khan, a former employee at the TCS Nashik unit and a key accused in the case, when she was absconding.

The Nashik police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik unit had found connection of Jaleel with AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel, who had been arrested earlier for giving shelter to Nida during her stay in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Accordingly, a notice under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was served to Jaleel around a month ago, seeking his appearance. The AIMIM Maharashtra unit president subsequently appeared for questioning before the SIT.

Now, the SIT has named Jaleel an accused in the chargesheet related to the case registered at the Deolali Camp police station, said the lawyer.

Jaleel did not appear in the court and further proceedings will take place as per legal procedures. The court will issue a summons and Jaleel will have to appear before it or apply for bail.

The Role of Nida Khan and Mateen Patel

As per the SIT, Nida was harboured by Patel, the AIMIM corporator from Naregao in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, around 200 km away from Nashik, in central Maharashtra when the police were searching for her. Patel was questioned and arrested on August 8.

A case was registered against Patel as well as co-accused Hanif Khan, owner of the flat where Nida was living.

The first TCS case was registered at the Deolali Camp police station on March 26. On May 2, a local court rejected her bail application. Khan was arrested from Naregao on May 7 and the court granted her bail on July 6.

Broader Investigation and TCS Stance

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

Eight cases were filed at the Mumbai Naka police station in Nashik and one at the Deolali Camp police station. Eight victims came forward with their complaints, and according to police, these incidents were taking place at the unit since July 2022.

Nida's specific role, according to the investigation, involved brainwashing one of the victims by giving her a burqa and religious literature.

The SIT had earlier filed two chargesheets in the case, in which nearly a dozen people have been named accused so far.

After the case came to light, TCS maintained it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form at workplace for a long time.