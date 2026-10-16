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TCS case accused Nida Khan appears in family court over divorce plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R October 16, 2026 22:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Nida Khan, an accused in the high-profile TCS Nashik sexual harassment and religious conversion case, attended a family court hearing on Friday regarding a divorce petition filed by her husband, Moin Khan.

IMAGE: Accused Nida Khan (middle) being taken to court in connection with the Tata Consultancy Services case, in Nashik, Maharashtra, May 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Nida Khan, accused in the TCS sexual harassment and religious conversion case, appeared in a Nashik family court on Friday.
  • Her appearance was for a divorce petition filed by her husband, Moin Khan, in August this year.
  • Both Nida and Moin Khan attended a mandatory counselling session before family court judge P L Palsingankar.
  • The next hearing for the divorce proceedings is scheduled for November 20.
  • Nida Khan is currently out on bail in the TCS case, which involves allegations of harassment and pressure to convert to Islam.

Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), appeared before a family court in Nashik on Friday.

The court had summoned her after her husband Moin Khan filed a divorce petition in August this year.

 

Moin Khan also remained present before family court judge P L Palsingankar. The proceedings started with the mandatory counselling session for both the parties.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 20, said advocate Nitin Pandit who is representing Moin Khan.

Nida, who is pregnant, is on bail in the TCS case which is related to the alleged mental and sexual harassment and pressure to convert to Islam faced by a few women employees at the company's Nashik unit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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