Delhi Police Bust Drug Ring Involving Taxi Drivers, Nigerian National

Delhi Police have dismantled a drug trafficking network, apprehending two taxi drivers and a Nigerian national in north Delhi with significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, and MDMA, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested two taxi drivers and a Nigerian national in north Delhi for alleged drug trafficking on Friday.

Police recovered commercial quantities of cocaine (22.1 grams), heroin (90 grams), and MDMA (15.3 grams) from the accused.

The taxi drivers, Acche Babu and Zahid, allegedly coordinated drug deliveries and used their taxi for transport.

The Nigerian national, Cajethan Chukwujekwu, reportedly entered India on a medical visa in 2022 and overstayed.

Investigators are trying to trace another Nigerian national, Ameka, and establish the source of the seized drugs.

Two taxi drivers allegedly turned drug suppliers, coordinating deliveries and ferrying contraband in their vehicle depending on their availability, have been arrested along with a 43-year-old Nigerian national in north Delhi, police said on Friday.

Significant Drug Haul

Police recovered 22.1 grams of cocaine, 90 grams of heroin and 15.3 grams of MDMA, classified as a commercial quantity, from the three accused. A taxi allegedly used for drug deliveries was also seized.

The accused have been identified as Acche Babu (25), a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh; Zahid (22), from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Cajethan Chukwujekwu (43), a Nigerian national residing in Mehrauli, Delhi.

Operation Details

The police received a tip-off on October 12 that Acche Babu and Zahid would arrive near the foot overbridge on Ring Road in Kashmere Gate to allegedly supply drugs.

A police team apprehended Acche Babu around 9.15 pm and subsequently caught Zahid from a car parked nearby. The operation led to the recovery of 16.4 grams of cocaine and 90 grams of heroin, police said.

Role of the Accused

During interrogation, the two taxi drivers allegedly disclosed that they had come into contact with Cajethan, who initially hired their taxi before involving them in drug deliveries.

Acting on their disclosures, police apprehended Cajethan from Mehrauli on October 13 and recovered another 5.7 grams of cocaine and 15.3 grams of MDMA.

Ongoing Investigation

According to police, Acche Babu operated a taxi on a rental basis for Rs 600 per day, while Zahid also worked as a taxi driver. The two allegedly coordinated drug deliveries and carried them out depending on their availability.

Cajethan allegedly told investigators that he had come to India on a medical visa in 2022 and continued to stay after its expiry. He was allegedly involved in drug trafficking with another Nigerian national, identified as Ameka, police said.

Raids were conducted to trace Ameka, but he could not be found. Police are trying to establish the source of the seized drugs, identify others linked to the alleged supply network and ascertain their roles.

An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.