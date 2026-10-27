Tamil Nadu Liquor Sales: Digital Payments Mandatory For Purchases Over Rs 1,000

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is implementing mandatory digital payments for liquor sales over Rs 1,000 from November 1, aiming to enhance transparency and curb malpractices in retail outlets.

Key Points TASMAC has made digital payments mandatory for retail liquor sales exceeding Rs 1,000, starting November 1.

The move aims to boost transparency, operational efficiency, and address issues like overcharging, safety risks, and counterfeit currency.

Purchases under Rs 1,000 can still be made with cash or digital methods.

TASMAC has strictly prohibited staff from accepting payments via personal QR codes or individual bank accounts.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against employees violating the new digital payment rules.

In a major push toward transparency and operational efficiency, the State-owned TASMAC has made digital payments mandatory for retail liquor sales exceeding Rs 1,000, starting November 1.

Why Digital Payments Are Essential

Quoting an official circular, a senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) said on Tuesday that the state currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops.

"While options for UPI, debit, and credit cards are already available, a vast majority of transactions continue to happen in cash," he said, adding, "Handling large amounts of physical currency daily has created significant operational hurdles for shop staff, including safety risks during cash transit, account discrepancies, and the risk of counterfeit currency."

Stating that the state administration has received repeated public complaints regarding overcharging above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), the official said transitioning to digital payment systems allows every transaction to be logged in real time with precise timestamps and amounts, effectively preventing overcharging and directly crediting sales revenue into official bank accounts.

Implementation And Enforcement

The digital payment mandate will roll out in phases. From November 1, any single purchase valued over Rs 1,000 must be paid using digital modes such as UPI, debit or credit cards, he said.

"Customers purchasing within these limit amounts will retain the option to pay via cash or digital means. To maintain strict control, TASMAC has strictly banned staff from accepting payments via personal QR codes or individual bank accounts," he said.

Asserting that any violation of the new rule will result in severe disciplinary action against the concerned employees, the TASMAC official said, "The outlet supervisors are instructed to issue physical bills for every purchase and hand over liquor bottles only after verifying the transaction on official POS machines."

"To ensure smooth implementation, all shops will display prominent 2x3 feet notice boards informing customers of the rules," he said, adding, "The district managers have been tasked with auditing POS machinery, ensuring proper network connectivity, and conducting weekly reviews to oversee the transition."