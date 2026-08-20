Tarun Tejpal challenges rape conviction in SC

Tejpal was convicted of raping a junior colleague in a hotel elevator during a Tehelka event in Goa.

IMAGE: Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Journalist Tarun Tejpal has appealed his 2013 sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court.

The appeal challenges the Bombay high court's August 6 order, which sentenced Tejpal to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

The Goa government has also moved the Supreme Court, seeking an enhanced sentence for Tejpal, arguing the current sentence is disproportionate.

The case involves a significant legal battle following the overturning of Tejpal's initial acquittal.

Journalist Tarun Tejpal on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against his conviction in a 2013 sexual assault case.

The appeal against the August 6 order of the Bombay high court has been filed through advocate Aditya Samaddar.

Goa Government Seeks Enhanced Sentence

Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking enhanced sentence for the former editor of Tehelka, contending that the case warrants imprisonment for life.

The high court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.

In a petition filed in the apex court, the Goa government has contended that the sentence imposed by the high court is grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed by Tejpal.

Tejpal was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the Tehelka magazine in Goa. The 62-year-old had claimed that he was a political victim.