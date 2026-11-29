In a shocking incident, a Tanzanian woman was allegedly raped and confined in Bhopal by a Gambian man and a Ugandan woman after being lured with a false job promise, prompting a police investigation into the serious allegations.

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Key Points A 24-year-old Tanzanian woman was allegedly raped by a Gambian man in Bhopal on November 24.

The victim was lured to Bhopal on the pretext of a job offer by a Ugandan national, who later sided with the accused.

Both the Gambian man and Ugandan woman allegedly assaulted, confined, and prevented the victim from communicating with others.

The accused also reportedly confiscated her passport, visa documents, and mobile phone, threatening her return to Tanzania.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

A 24-year-old Tanzanian woman was allegedly raped by a Gambian man in Bhopal after being lured on the pretext of offering her a job, an official said on Sunday.

The man and a Ugandan woman also allegedly assaulted and confined the complainant, following which a case was registered against the two at the Kolar Road police station on Saturday, the official said.

The complainant, a resident of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, told police that she came to Bhopal after her friend, a Ugandan national, promised to help her find a job. However, she claimed that her friend intended to push her into inappropriate activities.

Details Of The Alleged Crime

The accused man allegedly raped her on November 24 at a rented accommodation in the city's Danish Kunj area, she alleged.

When she informed her friend about the incident, the latter sided with the accused man instead of helping her, the complainant said.

She further alleged that both accused repeatedly assaulted and abused her, confined her to a room and prevented her from communicating with others.

They also allegedly took away her passport, visa documents and mobile phone, threatening her that she would not be able to return to Tanzania unless she complied with their demands, the woman said in her complaint.

Police Action And Investigation

The woman alleged that the accused man tried to rape her again on the evening of November 27. When she resisted, he beat her, while her friend also joined in the assault. Hearing her cries, people living nearby came to her place, according to the complaint.

Police have registered a case under sections 64(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 296(b) (obscene acts or words) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sub-inspector Mona Jadaun is investigating the case.