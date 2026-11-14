How Odisha Police Busted A Tantric's Fraud Ring

Odisha police have arrested a tantric in Ganjam district for allegedly defrauding numerous individuals by promising cures and solutions through black magic rituals, highlighting the dangers of such deceptive practices.

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Key Points A tantric, Krishna Muni, was arrested in Ganjam district on Saturday for allegedly duping people with claims of curing diseases and settling disputes.

He was arrested under the BNS, Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act, 2013, and Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Muni publicised his alleged abilities through social media, attracting victims from various districts and outside Odisha.

Last month, he organised a ritual where 50-100 people attended, and he allegedly rendered some unconscious to collect large sums of money.

His younger brother is also accused of assisting in the illegal activities and is currently absconding.

A tantric was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly duping people by claiming he could cure diseases, settle disputes and control opponents through rituals, police said on Saturday.

Tantric Arrested For Duping Public

The accused, identified as Krishna Muni (24), a resident of D Singpur, was arrested under various sections of the BNS, the Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act, 2013, and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, they said.

Ganjam SP Harish BC said a case was registered at Gangapur police station on the basis of a suo motu report filed by inspector-in-charge Banabihari Pradhan, who had received information that Muni had been practising black magic and tantric rituals for a long time at a half-constructed temple on the outskirts of the village.

A police team raided the site and recovered articles allegedly used in tantric rituals, including cowries, red thread, coloured powders, sindoor and a steel knife.

Modus Operandi And Public Outreach

The accused claimed he could cure diseases, resolve disputes and control opponents through mantras and rituals, police said.

He publicised his claims through social media, attracting people from various parts of Ganjam, Khurda, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, as well as from outside Odisha, they said.

Rituals And Financial Exploitation

Last month, he organised a special ritual at the temple, which was attended by around 50 to 100 people. During such rituals, he allegedly rendered some visitors unconscious through tricks and collected large sums of money from them without providing any relief, police said.

"His younger brother, who is also an accused in the case, allegedly assisted him in the illegal activities. He is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him," Bhanjanagar SDPO Deepak Kumar Mishra said.