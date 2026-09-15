Tanker with Indian crew was attacked by Iran twice: US

US Central Command has strongly refuted Iran's claims of a naval mine incident in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that a Panama-flagged oil tanker was instead targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks, escalating maritime tensions.

IMAGE: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on September 6, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points US Central Command dismissed Iran's claim of a naval mine strike on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Panama-flagged tanker, El Gaia, was reportedly hit by an Iranian missile last month and a drone this weekend.

CENTCOM labelled Iran's assertion as "false" and an attempt to disrupt commercial shipping.

The incident highlights escalating tensions and disruptions in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

One Indian crew member remains missing after the attack on the El Gaia.

The United States military on Monday dismissed assertions from Iran's Revolutionary Guards alleging that an oil tanker collided with a naval mine within the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the command authority responsible for American military deployments throughout the Middle East, the Panama-registered vessel had previously been targeted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last month and sustained a subsequent strike over the weekend.

US Debunks Iran's Mine Allegations

'IRGC claims a Panama-flagged oil tanker recently struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz. This is FALSE,' CENTCOM wrote on X.

'The Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia was struck by an Iranian missile last month and rendered inoperable. This weekend, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone while the ship was in waters off the coast of Oman. The tanker is currently being towed by a regional partner,' it added.

CENTCOM further described the IRGC's 'false claim' as 'yet another example of their lies and intimidation attempts while they try to impede commercial vessels in the strait', highlighting ongoing disruptions within the crucial maritime trade route.

Escalating Tensions And Maritime Disruptions

Tehran implemented the transit restriction in March in response to joint US-Israeli military strikes executed on February 28, which initiated the current regional conflict.

Before the American statement, Iranian state media outlet Fars News Agency reported, referencing the IRGC, that an oil tanker had hit a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in an explosion and fire onboard.

Fars confirmed the vessel involved was the Panama-flagged El Gaia.

The El Gaia corresponds to the vessel subjected to the weekend attack off the Omani coastline.

Out of a total crew of 14 Indian nationals, 13 have been rescued, while search operations remain active for one missing Indian crew member.