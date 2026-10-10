Tanker with 22 Indian crew attacked at Sharjah Anchorage, all safe

Shipping Minister Sarbanada Sonowal confirms the safety of 22 Indian seafarers following a drone attack on the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MT GEM NO. 2, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.

The tanker was carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals.

Shipping Minister Sarbanada Sonowal confirmed that all 22 Indian seafarers onboard were reported to be completely safe.

Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and are in contact with the ship management company to ensure security.

Shipping Minister Sarbanada Sonowal has said that Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.

Sonowal, in a post on X, further said that he was relieved to share that all 22 Indian seafarers onboard were reported to be completely safe.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security," he added.