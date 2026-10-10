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Tanker with 22 Indian crew attacked at Sharjah Anchorage, all safe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra October 10, 2026 08:56 IST 1 Minute Read
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Shipping Minister Sarbanada Sonowal confirms the safety of 22 Indian seafarers following a drone attack on the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.

tanker with 22 Indian crew members attacked at Sharjah Anchorage

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MT GEM NO. 2, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.
  • The tanker was carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals.
  • Shipping Minister Sarbanada Sonowal confirmed that all 22 Indian seafarers onboard were reported to be completely safe.
  • Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and are in contact with the ship management company to ensure security.

Shipping Minister Sarbanada Sonowal has said that Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.

Sonowal, in a post on X, further said that he was relieved to share that all 22 Indian seafarers onboard were reported to be completely safe.

 

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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drone attackindian seafarerssharjah anchoragemt gem no. 2sarbanada sonowal

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