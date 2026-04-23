See, who voted in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal election

Prominent personalities and candidates reached polling booths to cast their votes as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote on Thursday.

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai. Photograph: @TVKVijayHQ/X

Superstar Rajinikanth shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai. Photograph: ANI video grab

MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan along with his daughter Shruti Haasan arrive at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. Photograph: ANI video grab

Actor Ajith Kumar casts his vote in Chennai. Photograph: ANI video grab

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Sunetra Pawar, contesting the Baramati assembly seat bypoll, cast her vote. Photograph: ANI video grab