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See, who voted in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal election

By REDIFF NEWS
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April 23, 2026 11:25 IST

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Prominent personalities and candidates reached polling booths to cast their votes as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu vote on Thursday.

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai. Photograph: @TVKVijayHQ/X

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai. Photograph: ANI video grab

Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan

MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan along with his daughter Shruti Haasan arrive at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. Photograph: ANI video grab

Ajith Kumar

Actor Ajith Kumar casts his vote in Chennai. Photograph: ANI video grab

Sunetra Pawar

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Sunetra Pawar, contesting the Baramati assembly seat bypoll, cast her vote. Photograph: ANI video grab

Khushbu Sundar

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar casts her vote at a polling booth in Mylapore. Photograph: ANI video grab
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