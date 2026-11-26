A Special Investigation Team in Kerala has arrested Veerapandian in connection with the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl at a Kovalam spa, bringing the total arrests to 14 in this disturbing case.

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Key Points Police on Thursday arrested Veerapandian from Tirunelveli in connection with the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl at a Kovalam spa.

Veerapandian allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl five times, both at the prime accused Sajith's spa and a luxury hotel.

The accused reportedly paid Rs 30,000 to Sajith for arranging the abuse.

The total number of arrests in the case has now reached 14, including six men accused of sexual abuse.

The SIT has also served a notice on the hotel owner as part of the ongoing investigation.

The SIT probing the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl at a spa in Kovalam here has arrested another man in the case, police said on Thursday.

Kovalam Spa Abuse Case: New Arrest Details

The arrested person was identified as Veerapandian, a native of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

He was taken into custody following a search in his hometown, police said.

The investigation found that Veerapandian had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl five times -- on three occasions at a spa owned by prime accused Sajith and later at a luxury hotel in Kovalam.

Police said the accused had paid Rs 30,000 to Sajith for the arrangement.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has served a notice on the hotel owner as part of the investigation.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 14, including six men accused of sexually abusing the girl.

The other accused include spa owners, their benamis, the girl's aunt who brought her to Keralam from Andhra Pradesh, and a woman intermediary, police said.