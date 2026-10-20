Tamil Nadu Engineer Held For Sending Fake Bomb Threats To Kerala Government Offices

A Tamil Nadu engineer has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly sending fake bomb threat emails to several government offices, using the dark web and citing revenge against a political party as his motive.

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Key Points A 37-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending fake bomb threat emails to Kerala government offices.

The accused, Sarath Subramanian, faces 36 cases in Thiruvananthapuram and has confessed to 34 of them.

He is suspected of sending threats to institutions like the Secretariat and court complexes a few months ago, using the dark web.

Investigators were told he sent the emails out of revenge, upset with a Tamil Nadu political party for "protecting upper castes".

Further investigation is under way to determine the full scope of his activities and motives behind the threats.

A 37-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly sending fake bomb threat emails to government offices in Keralam, including several key institutions in the state capital, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Identified And Confessions Made

The accused, Sarath Subramanian, who had lived in the United States for several years, has 36 cases registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram alone. He has confessed to 34 of these crimes, according to the Cyber Cell of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police.

He is suspected to be behind a series of bomb threat emails sent to government institutions a few months ago, including the Secretariat, Lok Bhavan, court complexes and Cliff House, triggering security checks and causing concern among the authorities.

Dark Web Usage And Motive

Police said the emails were sent through the dark web, making it difficult to trace their source.

During questioning, he told investigators that he sent the threatening emails out of revenge, claiming he was upset with a Tamil Nadu-based political party for "protecting upper castes" in the state, a police officer told PTI.

He had worked in the United States for 16 years, but not in the engineering profession, he said.

The threats had raised concerns about the possible involvement of extremist groups, but investigators had also suspected a Tamil Nadu connection.

He is suspected to have initially targeted government offices in Tamil Nadu before turning his attention to Keralam.

Further investigation is under way to establish the full extent of his activities and identify the motive behind the threats, police said.