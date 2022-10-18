News
Rediff.com  » News » Tamil Nadu govt panel blames Sasikala for Jayalalithaa's death

Tamil Nadu govt panel blames Sasikala for Jayalalithaa's death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 18, 2022 12:42 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday tabled in assembly the reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi in the state.

IMAGE: V K Sasikala. Photograph: L Anantha Krishnan/ANI Photo

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister's confidante, 'have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered'.

 

The panel also has named others alongwith Sasikala.

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters --that claimed 13 lives-- has blamed the police authorities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
The more problematic her health, the more determined she became
The importance of being Jayalalithaa
Remembering Jaya: Is Sasikala making a comeback?
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
Wade admits to obstructing Wood in Perth T20I
Copter en route to Kedarnath crashes, 7 feared dead
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
The War Against Coronavirus

