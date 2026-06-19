Vijay moves resolution in TN assembly against Karnataka's Mekedatu project

Tamil Nadu escalated its opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project by moving a resolution in the state assembly on Friday, urging the Centre to deny crucial clearances and protect its water interests in the Cauvery river.

IMAGE: TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay moves a resolution in the state assembly against Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project.

The resolution seeks to prevent the Centre from granting technical and environmental clearance for the dam.

Tamil Nadu argues the project is unilateral and would adversely impact its interests in the Cauvery river.

Karnataka maintains the Mekedatu reservoir, for Bengaluru's drinking water and power, will not harm Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay moved a resolution in the state assembly on Friday against Karnataka's move to construct a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu, official sources said.

The resolution urges the Centre to not give technical and environmental clearance. Karnataka was trying to implement the project "unilaterally," and it should get the consent of other stakeholder states.

Tamil Nadu has been opposed to Karnataka's move to construct the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in that state, claiming it would affect its interests.

Karnataka has been insisting that the reservoir, proposed to meet the twin objectives of Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and power generation, will not harm Tamil Nadu's interests.