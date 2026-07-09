Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet Karur stampede victims' kin, offer jobs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur for a crucial public interaction, where he will address victims of last year's stampede, distribute welfare, and lay the foundation stone for a major Rs 1,700 crore footwear manufacturing factory.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be visiting Karur 10 months after a stampede at his public rally claimed 41 lives. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will provide government job appointment orders to legal heirs of the 41 victims of the Karur stampede tragedy.

A new private non-leather footwear manufacturing factory, valued at Rs 1,700 crore, will have its foundation stone laid by the chief minister.

Extensive security measures and arrangements, including QR code-enabled identity cards for 5,000 participants, are in place for the event.

Local business owners have raised concerns about restricted access to their establishments due to security barricades.

Preparations are in full swing in Karur in Tamil Nadu for a public interaction programme on July 10, Friday, in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to attend.



The chief minister will participate in the programme at the Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds near Vennamalai in Karur on Friday morning and hand over government job appointment orders to some of the legal heirs of the 41 victims who lost their lives in the Karur tragedy.

A stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, claimed 41 lives during a public outreach event where TVK president and actor Vijay was campaigning.

Extensive Preparations And Security Measures

A massive pandal is being set up across nearly 10 acres, with seating arrangements for around 5,000 people.

Iron barricades have been installed around the venue as part of the security and event arrangements. Party flags and flex banners have been erected along the routes leading to the event venue.

Authorities have also made arrangements to issue QR code-enabled identity cards to all 5,000 participants attending the event.

Key Development And Welfare Initiatives

During the visit, the chief minister will also distribute various government welfare assistance at the district collectorate in Thanthoni Malai.

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for a new private non-leather footwear manufacturing factory at Vanavasi Panchayat in Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union, Karur district.

The project is being established at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

He is also scheduled to issue compassionate appointment orders to 32 individuals for employment in various government departments.



To welcome the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during both programmes, party flags and flex banners have been installed at several locations across the district. Tight police security has been deployed at all event venues.

Local Business Concerns Amidst Security

Meanwhile, iron barricades have been placed along the left side of the road leading from the Thirukampuliyur Bypass to the district collectorate.

As a result, business owners in the area have complained that access to their commercial establishments has been restricted, making it difficult for customers to enter their premises.