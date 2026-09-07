Tamil Nadu CM Vijay accuses DMK of organised corruption, raising 'party funds'

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay has ignited a political storm by alleging widespread, organised corruption within the opposition DMK during its previous rule, citing crucial Enforcement Directorate documents.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay in the State Assembly on September 7, 2026 . Photograph: @ ANI/X

Key Points Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay accused the DMK of organised corruption and illegal "party fund" collection.

Allegations are based on Enforcement Directorate documents, implicating former CM M K Stalin and Udhayanidhi.

Corruption claims specifically target the municipal administration department and state-run TASMAC.

The accusations led to a significant uproar and ruckus in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

CM Vijay referenced the "Karur gang" and "scientific corruption" in TASMAC during the DMK's previous tenure.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday trained his guns on main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagm in the assembly by alleging serious, organised corruption and collection of "party fund" during its regime.

Citing Enforcement Directorate documents, the chief minister listed alleged corruption during the previous DMK regime in the municipal administration department and in the state government-run liquor behemoth TASMAC.

Allegations Against DMK Leadership

Relying on such official papers, Vijay alleged former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi were cited by the central agency as among "beneficiaries" in respect of collection of alleged "party funds."

Former excise minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok were also cited by the CM in respect of alleged corruption in TASMAC.

"Dishonest intention, what a great achievement that is DMK," the CM asserted again, referring to the Union government agency's papers.

Assembly Showdown Over Corruption Claims

The allegations led to a major showdown and the main opposition strongly opposed the chief minister's statement and a ruckus ensued.

DMK MLAs surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium, raised slogans and rushed to the well.

Vijay initially cited the Sarkaria Commission report of the 1970s over alleged "2.5 per cent corruption in tenders," during the then DMK regime led by M Karunanidhi.

Citing the "Karur gang" reference by the ED over alleged graft in TASMAC, he said even illegalities were done in an organised manner and alleged that "this was the scientific corruption" during the DMK regime.

When files related to just two departments were opened, so much was getting disclosed, he said, adding, what would be the outcome if more was scrutinised.