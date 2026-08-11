Tamil Nadu assembly urges Centre to withdraw FCRA bill, scrap NEET

The Tamil Nadu assembly has taken a firm stance against central policies, passing resolutions to oppose the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, which it fears will impact charitable and minority institutions, and demanding the scrapping of NEET, citing concerns over social justice and state rights in medical education.

IMAGE: The Tamil Nadu assembly debates the Centre's FCRA bill, August 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution opposing the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, in its current form.

The resolution argues the FCRA amendment could adversely affect the autonomy of charitable organisations, especially minority-run educational and social welfare institutions.

A separate resolution was adopted urging the Union government to scrap NEET and base UG medical admissions on Class 12 marks.

The state government consistently maintains that NEET is against social justice, equality, and the rights of states regarding medical education.

NEET is alleged to gravely undermine medical education opportunities for Tamil medium, rural, and socio-economically disadvantaged students.

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, in its present form and another resolution asking the Centre to scrap NEET.

The resolution said the amendment may adversely affect the autonomy of charitable organisations and, in particular, the functioning of educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities and urged the Centre to withdraw the bill.

Opposition to FCRA Amendment Bill

After discussions and a subsequent voice vote, Speaker J C D Prabhakar announced that the resolution piloted by School Education Minister A Rajmohan was passed.

Demand to Scrap NEET

The assembly on Tuesday also adopted a resolution urging the Union government to scrap NEET and facilitate admission to UG medical courses based on Class 12 marks.

The resolution, moved by Health Minister K G Arunraj, said that the state government has consistently emphasised that the NEET is against social justice and equality and also against the rights of the states in so far as medical education is concerned.

NEET gravely undermines the medical education opportunities of Tamil medium students, rural and socio-economically disadvantaged students, the resolution said.

After members of DMK, AIADMK, PMK and the Left parties spoke supporting the resolution, it was adopted.

The lone BJP MLA Bhojarajan opposed the resolution and staged a walkout.

Minister Rajmohan, against the background of a DMK MLA making certain remarks, said "politics be kept away" on the matter, and Speaker JCD Prabhakar expunged certain remarks by the DMK legislator.