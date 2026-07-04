Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya? HC to hear plea on July 6

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear a significant writ petition challenging lower court orders and seeking a declaration that an ancient temple exists within the iconic Taj Mahal premises.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A writ petition challenges district court orders regarding a temple claim at the Taj Mahal.

The petition seeks a declaration that an Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple exists within the Taj Mahal premises.

District courts in Agra had previously declined to appoint an Advocate Commission for surveying the disputed site.

The original declaratory suit concerning the temple claim was filed in 2015 and is still pending.

The Union of India and the Archaeological Survey of India are among the parties named in the petition.

A writ petition before the Allahabad High Court was filed on Friday seeking a declaration that the Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple is present inside the Taj Mahal premises. The matter will be heard on July 6.

Legal Challenge Over Taj Mahal Premises

The petition has been filed against the orders of the district court at Agra by which the Civil Judge (Senior Division) as well as Additional District Judge had declined to issue an order appointing an Advocate Commission to survey the disputed premises.

According to Saumya Srivastava, counsel for the petitioner, a declaratory suit was filed in 2015 and is pending in the court of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) at Agra seeking a declaration that the Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple is present in the Taj Mahal premises.

Pending suit, an application to appoint an advocate commissioner was moved, but both the district courts had declined to pass an order in the matter, which has been challenged in the present petition.

The petition has been filed by Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple as well as by Hari Shankar Jain and four others.

The Union of India, the Archaeological Survey of India and two others have been made parties-in-respondence.