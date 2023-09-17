News
Rediff.com  » News » Tagore's Santiniketan added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Tagore's Santiniketan added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2023 19:58 IST
Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

IMAGE: The clock tower at Shantiniketan. Photograph: Suchismita Banerjee

The world body made the announcement in a post on 'X' on Sunday.

"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!" it posted.

 

India had been striving for long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site located in Birbhum district.

A few months ago, the landmark site was recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List by international advisory body ICOMOS.

