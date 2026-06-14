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Home  » News » Syrian Woman Seeking Medical Aid For Husband Questioned By Meerut Police

Syrian Woman Seeking Medical Aid For Husband Questioned By Meerut Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 00:12 IST

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Meerut police questioned a Syrian woman seeking financial assistance for her husband's medical treatment, verifying her valid medical visa and reuniting her with her family after confirming all details.

Key Points

  • A Syrian woman, Hanadi (33), was questioned by Meerut police for seeking financial donations for her husband's medical treatment.
  • She was accompanied by her children, and her medical visa, valid until July 1, was verified by authorities.
  • Police confirmed details of her husband Faizal's treatment and checked with immigration authorities.
  • After verification, she was handed over to her husband in Delhi.
  • The woman stated she was advised to seek aid in Meerut due to its large Muslim population.

A Syrian woman seeking financial assistance for her husband's medical treatment in Meerut's Nauchandi area was questioned by the police and later handed over to her husband in Delhi after her documents were verified, officials said on Saturday.

Police Verify Syrian Woman's Story

According to police, information was received on Friday that a 33-year-old foreigner was moving around in the Nauchandi area, asking people for donations. She was subsequently taken to the local police station for questioning, during which she identified herself as Hanadi (33), a Syrian national, SP (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI.

 

The woman was accompanied by her children, and all her documents, including her medical visa, were examined, the SP said. Bhosale said the woman's medical visa is valid until July 1. Police also verified details related to the treatment of her husband, Faizal, and checked with the immigration authorities.

"After all facts were found to be correct, the woman was handed over to her husband today," the officer said.

During questioning, the woman told police that she came to Delhi for her husband's treatment, where a man told her that she might receive financial assistance in Meerut because of its sizeable Muslim population.

Locals said the woman was carrying a placard appealing for financial help for her husband's treatment.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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