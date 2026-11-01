Home  » News » How Customs Foiled Rs 5 Crore Drug Smuggling Bid At Delhi Airport

How Customs Foiled Rs 5 Crore Drug Smuggling Bid At Delhi Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 11:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Delhi Customs officials have made a significant seizure of approximately five kg of synthetic narcotic substances, including suspected MDMA, valued at Rs 5 crore, from an Indian passenger arriving from Manila at the airport, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi airport seized around five kg of suspected synthetic narcotics from an Indian passenger.
  • The seized substances, believed to include MDMA, are valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the illicit market.
  • The drugs were cleverly concealed inside packets of everyday food products by the passenger arriving from Manila.
  • Preliminary field tests indicated the presence of synthetic narcotic substances, leading to seizure under the NDPS Act, 1985.
  • Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify possible links in the drug trafficking network.

Customs officials have seized around five kg of suspected synthetic narcotic substances, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the illicit market, from an Indian passenger at the airport here, officials said on Sunday.

How The Seizure Unfolded

On specific intelligence, the passenger was intercepted by officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit upon his arrival from Manila, an official statement said.

 

Examination of the passenger's baggage led to the recovery of around five kg of a homogeneous mixture suspected to contain MDMA and other narcotic substances, concealed inside packets of everyday food products, the statement said.

Preliminary field tests indicated the presence of synthetic narcotic substances, following which the recovered material was seized for further examination and investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The estimated market value of the seized substance is around Rs 5 crore, the statement said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify possible links in the drug trafficking network, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

customs seizuredelhi airportsynthetic narcoticsmdmadrug trafficking

More From Rediff

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School
The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

Related Stories

Passenger Arrested After Rs 2.43 Crore Marijuana Seized At Delhi Airport

Passenger Arrested After Rs 2.43 Crore Marijuana Seized At Delhi Airport

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily