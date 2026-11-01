How Customs Foiled Rs 5 Crore Drug Smuggling Bid At Delhi Airport

Delhi Customs officials have made a significant seizure of approximately five kg of synthetic narcotic substances, including suspected MDMA, valued at Rs 5 crore, from an Indian passenger arriving from Manila at the airport, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Customs officials at Delhi airport seized around five kg of suspected synthetic narcotics from an Indian passenger.

The seized substances, believed to include MDMA, are valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the illicit market.

The drugs were cleverly concealed inside packets of everyday food products by the passenger arriving from Manila.

Preliminary field tests indicated the presence of synthetic narcotic substances, leading to seizure under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify possible links in the drug trafficking network.

Customs officials have seized around five kg of suspected synthetic narcotic substances, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the illicit market, from an Indian passenger at the airport here, officials said on Sunday.

How The Seizure Unfolded

On specific intelligence, the passenger was intercepted by officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit upon his arrival from Manila, an official statement said.

Examination of the passenger's baggage led to the recovery of around five kg of a homogeneous mixture suspected to contain MDMA and other narcotic substances, concealed inside packets of everyday food products, the statement said.

Preliminary field tests indicated the presence of synthetic narcotic substances, following which the recovered material was seized for further examination and investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The estimated market value of the seized substance is around Rs 5 crore, the statement said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify possible links in the drug trafficking network, it added.