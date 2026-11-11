CBN Dismantles Clandestine Drug Lab In Mau, Rs 15 Crore Seized

The Central Bureau of Narcotics has successfully dismantled a clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing facility in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh, seizing a significant quantity of mephedrone and precursor chemicals worth an estimated Rs 15 crore, leading to two arrests.

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Key Points The Central Bureau of Narcotics busted a clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing facility in Mau district on Wednesday.

Authorities seized 11.65 kilograms of mephedrone, precursor chemicals, and laboratory equipment, arresting two persons.

The operation, conducted on November 8 under Operation Vajra 3.0, also recovered 20.9 kg of 2-Bromo-4-methylpropiophenone, a key precursor.

Officials estimated the value of the seizure in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau operation at around Rs 15 crore.

This year, the CBN has busted six clandestine mephedrone laboratories, seizing over 130 kg of the drug and arresting 20 people.

The Central Bureau of Narcotics busted a clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing facility in Mau district on Wednesday here and arrested two persons, seizing 11.65 kilograms of mephedrone, precursor chemicals and laboratory equipment.

Operation Vajra 3.0 Success

A joint team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh units conducted the operation in the Tajopur Industrial Area on November 8 under Operation Vajra 3.0, following the Madhya Pradesh unit's tip-off, according to a statement.

Officials said the team seized 20.9 kilograms of 2-Bromo-4-methylpropiophenone, a key precursor used in mephedrone production, 3.5 kilograms of acetic anhydride and around 119.86 kilograms/litres of various chemicals, solvents and processing reagents.

The seized chemicals included dichloromethane, hydrochloric acid, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride and organic amines, they said.

Officials said the CBN dismantled and seized the laboratory setup, comprising industrial grinders and mixers, steel tanks, heating equipment, glass reaction and distillation apparatus and other equipment used in the illicit manufacture of synthetic drugs.

Further investigation is underway to identify the wider interstate network, trace the source of precursor chemicals and establish financial linkages and intended distribution channels.

Officials estimated the value of the seizure in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau operation at around Rs 15 crore.

The CBN said it had busted six clandestine mephedrone laboratories this year, seizing 130.16 kilograms of the drug and 1,465.38 kilograms/litres of precursor chemicals, and arrested 20 people in these cases.