News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Swiss court finds Hindujas guilty of illtreating workers, family appeals

Swiss court finds Hindujas guilty of illtreating workers, family appeals

By Aditi Khanna
June 22, 2024 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Britain's wealthiest family, the Hindujas, on Friday said they were “appalled” by a Swiss court's ruling of jail terms for some members in Geneva and that an appeal has been filed in a higher court challenging the verdict finding them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers.

 

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, lawyers from Switzerland stressed their clients – Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, both in their 70s, and their son Ajay and his wife Namrata – had been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. They also dismissed media reporting that any members of the family faced detention after court reports from Geneva said the four were sentenced to between four and four-and-a-half years in prison.

“Our clients have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. We are appalled and disappointed by the rest of the decision made in this court of first instance, and we have of course filed an appeal to the higher court thereby making this part of the judgement not effective,” reads the statement signed by lawyers Yael Hayat and Robert Assael and Roman Jordan.

“Under Swiss law, the presumption of innocence is paramount till a final judgement by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced. Contrary to some media reports, there is no effective detention for any members of the family,” they said.

 

The lawyers also pointed out that “it should also be recalled that the plaintiffs in this case had withdrawn their respective complaints after declaring to the court that they had never intended to be involved in such proceedings”.

“The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail,” they conclude.

The statement followed a hearing in the Swiss city of Geneva after prosecutors opened the case for alleged illegal activity including exploitation, human trafficking and violation of Switzerland's labour laws.

The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things. Some workers allegedly spoke only Hindi and were paid their wages in rupees in banks back home that they could not access.

The family's legal team had countered the allegations and told the court the staff were treated respectfully and provided with accommodation.

According to ‘The Sunday Times Rich List' released last month, the UK-based Hinduja family once again emerged as the country's richest with wealth estimated at around GBP 37.196 billion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pilot, husband held for ill-treating minor maid
Pilot, husband held for ill-treating minor maid
Working as domestic help, girl scores 85% in Class 12
Working as domestic help, girl scores 85% in Class 12
'My husband cheated on me with our maid'
'My husband cheated on me with our maid'
Hope, Chase star to keep Windies alive
Hope, Chase star to keep Windies alive
Babar to take legal action against former players
Babar to take legal action against former players
Centre notifies new law amid paper leak row
Centre notifies new law amid paper leak row
Windies make short work of US to stay in semis race
Windies make short work of US to stay in semis race
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Domestic workers need more protection in India

Domestic workers need more protection in India

Nanny Terror in New York

Nanny Terror in New York

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances