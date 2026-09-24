Swedish MP irked over uncle Vikhe Patil, cousin bask in her glory

Newly elected Swedish MP Nila Vikhe Patil has publicly distanced herself from her estranged Indian political family, including Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who she claims are attempting to take credit for her independent political success.

IMAGE: Swedish MP Nila Vikhe Patil. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/X

Key Points Nila Vikhe Patil, a newly elected Swedish MP, is surprised by her estranged Indian political family's claims of association with her success.

She has had no contact with her uncle, Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, or cousin, Sujay Vikhe Patil, for over a decade.

Nila, a Green Party member, highlighted the difference in their political ideologies and party loyalties.

Sujay Vikhe Patil recently lost the Lok Sabha election, while Nila was elected to the 349-member Swedish Parliament.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who congratulated Nila, had previously described her election as a matter of "pride and joy" for the family.

Nila Vikhe Patil, who was recently elected a member of Sweden's Parliament, has expressed surprise over her estranged uncle -- a Maharashtra minister -- and cousin for seeking to portray themselves as part of her political success.

The uncle is Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of Bharatiya Janata Party and the cousin is his son and former Lok Sabha member Sujay Vikhe Patil. Nila is the daughter of Radhakrishna's elder brother and educationist Dr Ashok Vikhe Patil.

Family Claims And Nila's Response

"Somebody sent me a video where Sujay is seen boasting about how the Vikhe family ensured that its MP may have been defeated in Maharashtra but another member was elected in Sweden," Nila told PTI from Stockholm.

"This is surprising as I have never had any contact with either my uncle or cousin in over a decade. I have been visiting India regularly. Now, after my election as an MP, they want a piggyback ride," she said.

Sujay Vikhe Patil lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Ahilyanagar constituency to Nilesh Lanke of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

Political Ideologies And Family History

"Their politics is different from mine. I will never change my party. They have," said 41-year-old Nila, who was elected to the 349-member Parliament from the Stockholm City constituency in the national election held on September 13.

She is a prominent member of the Green Party.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who joined the BJP in 2019, was with Congress and Shiv Sena earlier.

While in Congress, he served as a cabinet minister and as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

"It was nice of my uncle to have called me yesterday to congratulate me on my victory. But that's all. There has been no contact with him or my cousin in the last decade," she said.

Reacting to her victory, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had described her election as a matter of 'pride and joy' for the family.

"This success she achieved is the recognition for her consistent efforts," he had told the media.

Born in Sweden, Nila completed her MBA in Economics and Law from Gothenburg School of Business and also at the University De Complutense before serving as a political advisor in the Swedish Prime Minister's Office.