Swati Maliwal takes dig at Kejriwal with 'cheer-haran' post

Swati Maliwal takes dig at Kejriwal with 'cheer-haran' post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2025 14:55 IST

Sharing a picture of Draupadi's "cheer haran" from the Maharbharat, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said the Aam Aadmi Party and its party chief Arvind Kejriwal's "arrogance" led to their loss in the Delhi assembly polls.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal during her protest against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @SwatiJaiHind/X

"Even Ravan's arrogance did not last," Maliwal, who fell out with the AAP last year, said in another post on X.

Maliwal's post on Draupadi's "cheer haran" or "stripping" from the Mahabharat is a reference to her allegations that a close aide of Kejriwal assaulted her inside the CM's residence. This was when Kejriwal was still the chief minister of Delhi.

 

Maliwal's posts came after trends of the Delhi assembly poll results showed the BJP ahead of AAP and heading towards forming the government in the national capital.

Even two-time former CM Kejriwal lost his New Delhi seat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
