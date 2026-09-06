Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to one-day judicial custody

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj faces judicial custody and serious charges under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act following an alleged assault at Jantar Mantar and subsequent online threats against a minor activist.

IMAGE: Swatnantra Bhardwaj. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj remanded to judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Charges include alleged assault on a student activist's father at a Jantar Mantar protest.

Delhi Police added SC/ST Act and criminal intimidation provisions to the FIR against Bhardwaj.

A separate POCSO case registered against Bhardwaj for online threats and harassment of a minor activist.

Bhardwaj's detention followed public outrage over his claims of assault and political connections.

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, among other charges.

Bhardwaj was produced through video-conferencing before duty magistrate Anjali Singh, who sent him to judicial custody.

On Saturday, Bhardwaj was produced at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking one-day custodial interrogation of the accused.

New Charges And Detention Details

Delhi Police on Friday added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of a teenage student activist, during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

A Preventions of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case has also been registered against him.

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after the CJP staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

The action follows outrage over an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had 'cracked the skull' of the student activist's father during the June 23 protest and escaped arrest because of his political connections.

"I cracked the skull... Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches," Bhardwaj had said in the interview.

Delhi Police had earlier said Sanjay's injuries were 'simple' in nature and were caused by a steel bracelet.

Bhardwaj later claimed in a podcast that he had acted in self-defence.

Allegations Of Online Harassment And Activist Demands

On Friday, in a separate development, police had registered a fresh FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint by the minor activist, alleging online threats and harassment.

The police also reportedly invoked BNS Sections 351(3), 78 (stalking) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), besides Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The student had earlier alleged that she received rape threats, verbal abuse and morphed images after speaking out against the alleged assault on her father and filing a police complaint.

The developments came after CJP representatives, accompanied by Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad, met police officials at the Parliament Street police station and sought action against Bhardwaj.

The delegation had also demanded the addition of attempt-to-murder, criminal intimidation and SC/ST Act provisions to the case and a separate FIR over alleged rape threats and online abuse targeting the minor activist.