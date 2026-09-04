Swatantra Bharadwaj to be arrested in 72 hours: CJP cites police 'assurance'

Delhi Police has committed to arresting Swatantra Bharadwaj within 72 hours following the alleged assault on student activist Nishu Azad's father at Jantar Mantar, amidst demands for stronger charges and action against online threats.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media during his march with supporters from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street Police Station, demanding strict action over the alleged assault by Swatantra Bhardwaj on CJP protester Nishu Azad's father, in New Delhi on Friday. CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka present. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police has assured the arrest of Swatantra Bharadwaj within 72 hours for the assault on Nishu Azad's father at Jantar Mantar.

Bharadwaj had publicly admitted to 'cracking the skull' of Sanjay Kumar, Nishu Azad's father, during the protest.

CJP, along with MPs, demanded the addition of serious charges like attempt to murder, SC/ST Act, and criminal intimidation to the FIR.

Nishu Azad reported facing verbal abuse and rape threats, leading to a separate FIR for online harassment.

Controversy deepened with Bharadwaj's claims of political connections, prompting calls for clarification from BJP leaders.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives on Friday said the Delhi Police has assured that Swatantra Bharadwaj, the man accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, will be arrested within 72 hours.

The assurance came a day after a clip of the interview of Bhardwaj, who describes himself as 'kattar Hindu' (hardline Hindu) made rounds on the internet, in which he was seen admitting that he 'cracked the skull' of Sanjay Kumar, Nishu Azad's father, during the protest and escaped being jailed despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The CJP, which had organised the protest at Jantar Mantar where the incident took place, has been demanding Bharadwaj's arrest and alleging that Delhi Police failed to take adequate action against him.

Police Assurance And Initial Response

The controversy escalated on Thursday after Delhi Police said 38-year-old Kumar had suffered a simple head injury during a scuffle and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.

Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, had been detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, and that a chargesheet would be filed.

Demands For Stronger Charges And Action

On Friday, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka and scores of supporters, along with MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav, reached Parliament Street police station seeking action against Bharadwaj.

Nishu said police assured them that 'Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours'.

"Police said they will arrest Swatantra in 72 hours. We believe they will take action and not keep delaying it as they were doing," she told reporters.

Nishu also said she had faced verbal abuse and rape threats after the incident and had filed an FIR in the matter as well.

"I was ashamed of even stepping out. For a few weeks I could not go to school, I feel everyone is judging me. I hope police will take action," she said.

Rishabh, associated with the All India Congress Committee law department, said the delegation had demanded the addition of charges of attempt to murder, provisions of the SC/ST Act and criminal intimidation to the first information report (FIR).

"The demand was to add significant charges left out -- attempt to murder, SC/ST Act, criminal intimidation charges. They agreed and assured that in 72 hours he will be arrested," he said.

Rishabh said the police had also assured them that a separate FIR would be registered over alleged online abuse and objectionable images targeting Nishu.

CJP's Stance And Political Allegations

CJP's Saurav Das said the Additional DCP had committed to adding attempt-to-murder and SC/ST Act provisions to the FIR relating to the attack on Sanjay Kumar.

"Goons like Swatantra Bharadwaj came to Jantar Mantar. Did Delhi Police not identify them? He committed attempt to murder. Delhi Police is saving him, no action was taken," Das said.

He said police had also assured them that an FIR would be registered over threats to Nishu and that POCSO Act provisions would be added.

"Delhi Police has assured action in 72 hours. We hope Delhi Police will not allow goons to have a free hand," Das said.

Das said the CJP representatives had come to the police station to seek action and would return if the police did not fulfil its commitments.

"We came here, talked to Delhi Police. If they don't fulfil the commitment, we will have to come back. Delhi Police should fulfil its commitment. We are standing with the students," he said.

The CJP has also questioned the circumstances in which Bharadwaj was allowed to remain free after the Jantar Mantar incident.

In the video that triggered the controversy, Bharadwaj appeared to claim that political connections had helped him avoid jail, naming Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union minister Chirag Paswan.

Das said senior BJP leaders should clarify the claim.

"If the goon is openly saying Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan made the calls and he was released, top leaders of BJP should clarify on this," he said.