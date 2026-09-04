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Swatantra Bharadwaj flees as cops reach to arrest him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 04, 2026 17:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police are intensifying their search for Swatantra Bharadwaj, the accused in a Jantar Mantar protest assault, after he narrowly escaped arrest in Bulandshahr, highlighting the ongoing efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Swatantra Bhardwaj flees as arrest looms

IMAGE: Swatantra Bharadwaj. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused in a Jantar Mantar protest assault, evaded Delhi Police in Bulandshahr.
  • Bharadwaj fled on a Bullet motorcycle, wearing a helmet to conceal his identity.
  • Police teams are actively searching for the accused, questioning local journalists for leads.
  • Bharadwaj had previously admitted to "cracking the skull" of a student's father on social media.
  • The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protested, demanding action, and police assured arrest within 72 hours.

Hours after the Delhi Police assured Cockroach Janta Party that it will arrest Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting a student's father during the Jantar Mantar protest, he managed to flee from Bulandshahr before the team reached there to nab him, police sources said on Friday.

Bharadwaj had left Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle towards Khurja and was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity, they said.

 

Police Intensify Search For Jantar Mantar Accused

Several police teams in plain clothes were deployed to locate him. During the search, police also questioned local journalists. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu' (hardline Hindu) was widely shared on social media, in which he was seen admitting that he 'cracked the skull' of student Nishu Azad's father during the Jantar Mantar protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had staged a protest in the national capital on Friday, gathering at the Parliament Street police station to demand action against Bhardwaj. The protestors were assured by the police that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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