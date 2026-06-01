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Home  » News » Swapan Dasgupta, Ashok Dinda among 35 BJP MLAs inducted in Suvendu cabinet

Swapan Dasgupta, Ashok Dinda among 35 BJP MLAs inducted in Suvendu cabinet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: June 01, 2026 13:10 IST

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In a significant move for West Bengal politics, 35 BJP MLAs have been inducted into the state cabinet, expanding the Suvendu Adhikari-led government and marking a new chapter for the party in the region.

Swapan Dasgupta

IMAGE: BJP MLA Swapan Dasgupta takes the oath as a minster in Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • West Bengal's cabinet expands with 35 BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers.
  • Key BJP legislators like Tapas Roy and Shankar Ghosh inducted into the Suvendu Adhikari government.
  • The cabinet expansion brings the total strength to 41, nearing the maximum allowed.
  • The oath-taking ceremony follows Adhikari's swearing-in as chief minister earlier in May.
  • This expansion comes after BJP's significant electoral gains in West Bengal.

Thirty-five Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, including Tapas Roy, Shankar Ghosh and Swapan Dasgupta, took oath as ministers on Monday as part of an expansion of the Suvendu Adhikari-led cabinet in West Bengal.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath to the legislators at a programme at the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata.

 

Key BJP Leaders Join West Bengal Government

BJP legislators Swapan Dasgupta, Dudh Kumar Mondal, Deepak Burman, Manoj Oraon, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Saradwat Mukherjee, Jagannath Chattopadhyay and Shankar Ghosh were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari government.

Party MLAs Rajesh Mahata, Indranil Khan and Malati Rava Roy took oath as MoS (independent charge).

Cabinet Strength Increased After Expansion

BJP legislators Santanu Pramanik, Purnima Chakraborty, Umesh Rai, Joyel Murmu, Ashok Dinda, Anandamoy Burman, Kaushik Chowdhury, Gargi Das Ghosh, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Dibakar Gharami and Sumana Sarkar were sworn in as ministers of state.

After the induction of the 35 legislators into the council of ministers, the cabinet strength is now 41, three short of the maximum count of ministers that a government can have in the 294-member assembly.

Background to the West Bengal Government Formation

The oath-taking ceremony was held three weeks after Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and CMs of NDA-ruled states.

Along with Adhikari, BJP legislators Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu also took oath as ministers on that day.

The cabinet expansion was expected this week as Adhikari and state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya held meetings in New Delhi with the party's central leadership last week about the induction of members in the council of ministers.

The May 9 swearing-in ceremony was held at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds after the BJP secured 208 seats in the 294-member assembly in the recently concluded elections, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule and scripting its most significant electoral breakthrough in eastern India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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