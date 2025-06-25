Swamiji, Sikh... Modi's disguise during Emergency years

Evading detection as a member of the banned RSS during the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in different disguises but it did not stop him from visiting a jail, of all the places with high risk for him, as a "swamiji" to speak to the incarcerated activists for nearly an hour, according to a book.

Then a young RSS pracharak, Modi travelled in different disguises, held meetings with people, including fellow workers from the Hindutva outfit, organised help for families of the imprisoned and ensured regular publication and distribution of anti-Emergency literature during the 21-month-long authoritarian regime of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

BlueKraft has published The Emergency Diaries -- Years that Forged a Leader to chronicle Modi's role in the underground campaign during that period, after speaking to a number of people associated with him at that time.

Modi joined the RSS at a young age and made a mark with his organisational ability. He was shifted to the BJP where he worked at the state and national level before returning to Gujarat as the chief minister in 2001.

He has been the prime minister since leading the BJP to its maiden majority in Lok Sabha in 2014.

Excerpts from the book quote a RSS volunteer, Hasmukh Patel from Nadiad, Gujarat, about Modi's keen mind for innovative outreaches even then, noting that he suggested placing anti-Emergency literature in barber shops where people from different walks of life gathered, and with religious leaders as followers came to listen to them.

The book says, 'He not only ensured the regular publication of anti-Emergency literature but also took on the perilous responsibility of distributing it throughout Gujarat. In those dark times, literature and publications played a vital role in keeping the democratic flame burning in the hearts of the citizens.'

Modi frequently adopted the disguise of a Sikh to continue his activities, it says.

'His Sardarji disguise was so convincing that even his close acquaintances failed to recognise him,' it adds.

Vishnu Pandya, a journalist from Junagadh, notes that Modi as a member of the national-level 'Sangharsh Samiti' contributed to the broader nationwide movement against the "draconian rule", and decided to meet the arrested activists, including him, in a Bhavnagar jail.

About 200 of them were imprisoned and a member of Sarvodaya, an organisation associated with Jayaprakash Narayan, would often bring them books.

Pandya says, "It was a suitable opportunity for Modi to come to jail and meet us. In September 1976, after extensive preparations, Modi arrived in Bhavnagar. He entered the jail premises in the guise of a swamiji and successfully obtained permission to meet his 'followers'. He joined us at the central office of the jail and stayed with us for about an hour."

He adds, "We talked about the jail administration and the situation of the families of the imprisoned, which was a significant concern as the earning members were in jail and the entire family was outside.

"The third topic of discussion was how to promote the anti-Emergency publications further. After that, he left. No one suspected that the person who came to meet us was Modi."

With the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) under a ban, there was an acute risk of its activities coming to a standstill.

Despite the closure of Sangh shakhas, Modi consistently advised RSS workers to maintain contact with the people and families associated with the organisation, and often organised meetings, the book says.

In collaboration with senior RSS leaders such as Nath Zagda and Vasant Gajendragadkar, he found innovative ways to disseminate information to other states.

Recognising the risks associated with using the postal system, he suggested utilising the railway network instead.

'He believed that approach would make it easier to send anti-Emergency literature to other states while minimising the risk of getting caught. He loaded materials related to the Constitution and the Congress government's excesses onto trains departing from Gujarat and successfully disseminated such literature to various parts of the country with a considerably lower risk of detection,' the book says.

Nagar Bhai Chavda, a longtime RSS volunteer, notes in the book that Sangh members often organised meetings and called them "Chandan ka Karyakram" as a code word.

Modi introduced them to these terms, he says, adding that the young pracharak carefully selected houses where they met.

"When choosing these houses, he (Modi) ensured that in the event of a police raid, a clear escape route was in place," he says, recalling that Modi himself would only stay in houses with two or more exit routes.

He also worked with other volunteers to help the families of those facing harassment, including arrest, during Emergency.

In a post on X, the prime minister said The Emergency Diaries chronicles his journey during the Emergency years.

He said, "It brought back many memories from that time. I call upon all those who remember those dark days of Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social media. It will create awareness among the youth of the shameful time from 1975 to 1977."