Suvendu serves jhalmuri to Modi at NDA conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again put the humble jhalmuri in the political spotlight by sharing the popular Bengali snack with NDA leaders at their recent conclave, subtly recalling its significance from the West Bengal Assembly polls.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari serves jhalmuri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an NDA meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared jhalmuri with NDA leaders at their 12th anniversary conclave in Bharat Mandapam.

The popular Bengali snack was served by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

This event recalled Modi's jhalmuri break during the West Bengal Assembly polls, which became a political talking point.

Modi's jhalmuri consumption during the Bengal polls had previously drawn criticism from Mamata Banerjee, to which he responded with a pun.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and other prominent NDA leaders were also seen enjoying the snack.

The humble jhalmuri found itself in the political spotlight once again at the 12th anniversary conclave of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday.

And yet again, this was courtesy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sent the popular Bengali snack's stock soaring by consuming it at a campaign pitstop during the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Modi's Jhalmuri Moment At NDA Conclave

Modi shared a video clip on Instagram showing West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari serving him jhalmuri -- essentially a mixture of puffed rice, crunchy vegetables, spices, and a drizzle of mustard oil -- at a makeshift stall set up at the NDA meeting venue.

IMAGE: Modi shared a video clip on Instagram showing Adhikari serving him jhalmuri. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

The images brought back memories of the Bengal polls, when Modi's jhalmuri break had drawn a 'drama' barb from Trinamool Congress supremo and the then chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Modi had then hit back with a pun, saying while he enjoyed the snack, the TMC felt the jhal (heat).

Political Significance Of The Snack

With the TMC having suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the polls, Modi on Wednesday appeared to gently rub it in once again.

"Sharing Jhalmuri with fellow NDA leaders at the NDA meeting today," Modi captioned the video.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Chirag Paswan, BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad and Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary stood around the prime minister as he munched on the snack.

IMAGE: Modi enjoys jhalmuri with Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Uttar Pradesh minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar during the NDA meeting. Photograph: @narendramodi_X/ANI Photo

As Adhikari handed over a serving of jhalmuri to Modi, the prime minister responded with a thank you. Modi then served portions of it to Nabin and Nishad.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also stopped by the jhalmuri counter.

In photographs posted by the prime minister on X, Union ministers Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the leaders seen enjoying the snack.

'A jhalmuri break during the NDA meeting at Bharat Mandapam. All our leaders greatly enjoyed this snack!' Modi wrote on X, sharing a set of pictures.

The everyday snack was catapulted to political stardom after Modi made an unscheduled stop at a modest jhalmuri shop in Jhargram during his Bengal poll campaign on April 19.

What began as a roadside snack break soon became a political talking point.