Suvendu Adhikari Claims CBI Probe Into PA's Murder 90% Complete, Alleges Money Trail

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has provided an update on the CBI investigation into his personal assistant Chandranath Rath's murder, alleging a significant money trail and urging voters to seek justice in the Nandigram bypoll.

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Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari claims CBI has completed 90% of the investigation into his PA Chandranath Rath's murder.

Adhikari alleges a Rs 2 crore contract money trail involving a "Bhaipo gang" and "Diamond Harbour and Company" remains to be resolved.

The murder reportedly involved shooters from Uttar Pradesh and a hirer from Bihar's Munger.

Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with Chandranath Rath's killing.

Adhikari urged voters in Nandigram to "take revenge" for Rath's murder through their votes in the upcoming bypoll.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the CBI had completed 90 per cent of its investigation into the murder of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath, claiming that only the alleged money trail behind the killing remained to be established.

Rath was shot dead on May 6 in Madhyamgram, two days after the BJP won the assembly elections. The state government subsequently handed over the probe to the CBI following the emergence of alleged inter-state links in the case.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case.

Investigation Details Emerge

Addressing an election meeting here in support of BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, Adhikari said the shooters were from Uttar Pradesh and the person who allegedly hired them was from Bihar's Munger.

"The man who connected them worked with Chandranath, and the job of sending the Rs 2 crore contract money was handled by the 'Bhaipo' (nephew) gang along with that man," he alleged.

Adhikari claimed that seven people had been arrested in connection with the murder and said the alleged Rs 2 crore money trail from "Diamond Harbour and Company" was the remaining issue to be resolved.

Political Implications And Bypoll

He urged people to "take revenge" for Rath's murder through their votes.

"Chandranath's only crime was that he worked for me, and so he was shot to death," Adhikari alleged.

He also said Hasirani Rath had never sought a BJP ticket for the Nandigram bypoll.

Rath was returning home when gunmen allegedly opened fire on his vehicle in Madhyamgram.

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Adhikari resigned from the seat while retaining Bhabanipur, which he had also won in the assembly elections.